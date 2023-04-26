Ukraine retrieves 44 POWs from Russian custody















KYIV, April 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine retrieved 44 prisoners of war from Russian custody, a senior Ukrainian presidential adviser said on Wednesday.

Andriy Yermak wrote on the Telegram messaging app that 42 were soldiers and two were civilians, and that some of those freed had injuries sustained during torture.

The two sides have held regular prisoner exchanges during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, now in its fifteenth month.

Reporting by Dan Peleschuk; editing by John Stonestreet











