Ukraine revises death toll in helicopter crash to 14, including one child















KYIV, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian state emergency services on Wednesday revised down the death toll in a helicopter crash in the town of Brovary outside Kyiv to 14 people, including one child.

The deputy head of the president's office published the same information. Ukrainian government agencies had earlier published higher death tolls and had last reported that 17 people had died, including four children.

Reporting by Tom Balmforth; editing by Timothy Heritage











