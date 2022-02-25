Ukraine and Russia are discussing place and time for talks -Zelenskiy's spokesman

Members of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine walk towards a rocket case stuck on the driveway following recent shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine and Russia are discussing a place and time for talks, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's spokesman said on social media on Friday.

"Ukraine was and remains ready to talk about a ceasefire and peace," spokesman Sergii Nykyforov added.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Polina Devitt;

