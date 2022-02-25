1 minute read
Ukraine and Russia are discussing place and time for talks -Zelenskiy's spokesman
Feb 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine and Russia are discussing a place and time for talks, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's spokesman said on social media on Friday.
"Ukraine was and remains ready to talk about a ceasefire and peace," spokesman Sergii Nykyforov added.
Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Polina Devitt;
