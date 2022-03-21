Ukraine and Russia hold more peace talks

LVIV, Ukraine, March 21 (Reuters) - Russian and Ukrainian peace negotiators held a 90-minute video call on Monday and working groups will continue to meet throughout the day, a member of the Ukrainian delegation said.

"Today we are working the whole day," Ukrainian delegate and lawmaker David Arakhamia was quoted as saying by Ukrainian media. read more

Reporting By Timothy Heritage

