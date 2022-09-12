Ukraine and Russia interested in Zaporizhzhia protection zone -IAEA chief

A Russian all-terrain armoured vehicle is parked outside the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant during the visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expert mission in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict outside Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, September 1, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File Photo

VIENNA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine and Russia are interested in U.N. atomic watchdog proposal that a protection zone be created around the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, its chief Rafael Grossi said on Monday.

Both countries are engaging with the International Atomic Energy Agency and asking many questions about on the idea, which is aimed at preventing military activities like shelling that has damaged the plant's power lines and jeopardised its security, Grossi told a news conference.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.