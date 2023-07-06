Ukraine and Russia should stop using cluster bombs, Human Rights Watch says

[1/2] Ukrainian service members work next to a used MLRS cluster carrier shell in the village of Nova Zoria, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kherson region, Ukraine December 6, 2022. REUTERS/Anna Voitenko/File Photo

July 6 (Reuters) - Both Russian and Ukrainian forces have used cluster munitions that have killed Ukrainian civilians, Human Rights Watch said in a report on Thursday as the U.S. weighs whether to answer the Ukraine government's call to supply it with the weapons.

Human Rights Watch, an international advocacy group, called on both Russia and Ukraine to stop using the weapons, and urged the U.S. not to supply them.

More than 120 countries have signed on to an international treaty banning the weapons, which typically scatter a large number of smaller so-called bomblets over a large area that can kill or maim unwary civilians months or years later.

Russia, Ukraine and the U.S. have all to declined to sign the treaty.

A senior Pentagon official said late last month that cluster munitions would be useful for Ukraine in pushing back against Russian forces, but they had not been approved for Kyiv yet because of congressional restrictions and concerns from allies.

Ukraine fired cluster munition rockets into Russian-controlled areas in and around the eastern Ukrainian city of Izium last year after Russia invaded Ukraine, Human Rights Watch said, citing interviews with more than 100 residents, witnesses and local emergency personnel.

The Ukrainian attacks killed at least eight civilians and wounded at least 15 civilians in Izium, Human Rights Watch said.

The group has previously reported that Russia's use of cluster munitions in Ukraine has killed scores of civilians, and the United Nations' Human Rights Council has also documented the use of such bombs by both sides.

"Cluster munitions used by Russia and Ukraine are killing civilians now and will continue to do so for many years," Mary Wareham, the group's acting arms director, said in a statement. "Both sides should immediately stop using them and not try to get more of these indiscriminate weapons."

The Ukraine government has urged members of the U.S. Congress to press President Joe Biden's administration to approve sending over cluster bombs.

Reporting by Jonathan Allen in New York; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.