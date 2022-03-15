Ukraine-Russia talks to continue Tuesday - Zelenskiy

FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appeals to Russians to stage protests over Russian forces' seizure of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, during an address from Kyiv, Ukraine March 4, 2022 in this still image from video. Courtesty of Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

March 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said late on Monday that negotiations with Russia are to continue on Tuesday.

Zelenskiy also said he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett as part of a negotiation effort to end the war with Russia "with a fair peace."

"Our delegation also worked on this in negotiations with the Russian party," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "Pretty good, as I was told. But let's see. They will continue tomorrow."

Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

