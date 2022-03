Ukraine-Russia talks to start soon, focus on humanitarian corridors

Chess pieces are seen in front of displayed Russia and Ukraine's flags in this illustration taken January 25, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

MOSCOW, March 3 (Reuters) - Talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations will begin in Belarus at about 1400 GMT and Kyiv plans to discuss setting up humanitarian corridors before moving on to other issues, Ukrainian negotiator Davyd Arakhamia said on Facebook.

Reporting by Moscow bureau; Editing by Alison Williams

