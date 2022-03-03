Ukraine-Russia talks will start in a couple of hours, says Ukrainian official

Russia's and Ukraine's flags are seen printed on paper in this illustration taken January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

LVIV, March 3 (Reuters) - A Ukrainian delegation is on its way to talks with Russia by helicopter and negotiations will kick off in a couple of hours, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said in an online post on Thursday.

Earlier, Belarusian state news agency Belta quoted chief Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky as saying the second round of talks would start in Belarus at 1200 GMT.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Writing by Alessandra Prentice

