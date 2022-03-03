1 minute read
Ukraine-Russia talks will start in a couple of hours, says Ukrainian official
LVIV, March 3 (Reuters) - A Ukrainian delegation is on its way to talks with Russia by helicopter and negotiations will kick off in a couple of hours, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said in an online post on Thursday.
Earlier, Belarusian state news agency Belta quoted chief Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky as saying the second round of talks would start in Belarus at 1200 GMT.
Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Writing by Alessandra Prentice
