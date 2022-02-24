Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

General view of Kyiv after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the Ukraine crisis right now:

HEADLINES

* Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a "special military operation" against Ukraine early on Thursday to eliminate what he called a serious threat.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

* President Volodymyr Zelensky approved decree on martial law, parliament approves the measure

* Putin says his aim is to demilitarise and 'denazify' Ukraine.

* Russian troops attacked Ukraine from Belarus as well as Russia with Belarusian support at around 5 a.m. local time on Thursday, and an attack was also being launched from annexed Crimea, Ukraine's border guard service said.

* Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's Donetsk have launched large-scale strikes against Ukrainian forces along the line of contact, Russia's Interfax news agency cited a separatist spokesman as saying on Thursday.

* Ukraine Defence Minister says the enemy began intense shelling of Ukrainian units in the east, military control centres and airfields.

* U.S. President Joe Biden condemned unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military in a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

QUOTES

"I have decided to conduct a special military operation," said Putin.

"Its goal is to protect people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide... for the last eight years. And for this we will strive for the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.

"And to bring to court those who committed numerous bloody crimes against civilians, including against citizens of the Russian Federation."

COMING EVENTS

* U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with his counterparts from the Group of Seven allies early Thursday to map out more severe measures against Russia after President Vladimir Putin launched what Biden called "a premeditated war" against Ukraine. read more

* European Union leaders will discuss a further sanctions package on Russia at an emergency meeting later on Thursday, the EU said in a statement.

* NATO ambassadors to hold an emergency meeting on Thursday

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.