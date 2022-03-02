Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

March 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine's second biggest city, Kharkiv, suffered heavy bombardment on Wednesday as Russia's week-long invasion was denounced by the United Nations in a historic vote and dozens of countries referred Moscow to be probed for potential war crimes. Global brands exit Russia and the rouble hit record lows. read more

MORE HEADLINES

* The International Criminal Court opened an investigation into possible war crimes committed in Ukraine, following a request to do so by 39 of the court's member states. read more

* Ukraine denied Russia's claim that its forces had taken the Black Sea port of Kherson. read more

* Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the Kremlin would not be able to take his country with bombs and air strikes. read more

* A Ukrainian delegation has departed for a second round of talks with Russia, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters. read more

* Zelenskiy told Reuters and CNN Russia must stop bombing Ukrainian cities before meaningful talks on a ceasefire could start. read more

* French President Emmanuel Macron said the war was Russian President Vladmir Putin's responsibility alone, adding: The days ahead are likely to be increasingly difficult." read more

* More than 870,000 people have fled Ukraine since the fighting began, most crossing into Poland and Romania. read more

1/5 Firefighters walk on debris as a building burns following a Russian strike during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, March 1, 2022 in this still image taken from video. State Emergency Service of Ukraine/via Reuters TV/Handout via REUTERS Read More

* The rouble hit record lows and surging oil prices exacerbated concerns of inflation in the global economy. read more

* The European Union and United States imposed new sanctions on Belarus for its supporting role in the invasion. read more

* Russian businessman Roman Abramovich said he would sell London's Chelsea Football Club and donate money from the sale to help victims of the war. read more

* Foreign investors are effectively stuck with their holdings of Russian stocks and rouble-denominated bonds after the central bank put a temporary halt on payments and major overseas' settlement systems stopped accepting Russian assets. read more

* With some of the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchanges staying put in Russia, the European Union and United States said they would include crypto currencies in sanctions. read more

* After U.S. President Joe Biden warned Russia's oligarchs and officials "we are coming for your ill-begotten gains", the United States said a new federal "KleptoCapture" task force would investigate and prosecute sanctions violations. read more

QUOTES

* "Russia is increasingly an economic island....Nothing is off the table in terms of future sanctions," U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.

* Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, cited by Interfax news agency, responding to a question about the possibility of NATO-Russia clash:

"There are no guarantees that there'll be no incidents, and there are no guarantees that these incidents couldn't escalate in an absolutely unwanted direction, but definitely, we've heard NATO say that it doesn't have any plans or intentions, and this is at least some manifestation of reason."

