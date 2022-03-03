1 minute read
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
March 3 (Reuters) - Russia and Ukraine agreed on the need for humanitarian corridors and a possible ceasefire around them for fleeing civilians, their first sign of agreement on any issue since the war began eight days ago. read more
The U.N. human rights chief said tens of millions of lives were at risk in Ukraine, with cities surrounded and under bombardment. The United States and Britain hit more oligarchs with sanctions.
*One million refugees More than 1 million refugees have fled Ukraine in just seven days, the United Nations said.
