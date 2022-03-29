Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

March 29 (Reuters) - Ukraine said its top objective at the first face-to-face talks with Russia in over two weeks, due to take place in Turkey on Tuesday, is to secure a ceasefire, although both it and the United States were skeptical of a major breakthrough. read more

FIGHTING

* The mayor of Irpin, near Kyiv, said Ukrainian forces had seized back control of the town. A senior U.S. official said the eastern town of Trostyanets, south of Sumy, was back in Ukrainian hands. Reuters could not confirm the reports. read more

* Russia said its troops had destroyed large ammunition depots in Ukraine's Zhytomyr region and hit 41 Ukrainian military sites in the last 24 hours.

* There are no signs on the ground that Russia has given up a plan to surround Kyiv, Ukraine's defence ministry said.

* Russian soldiers who seized the Chernobyl site drove armoured vehicles without radiation protection through a highly toxic zone called the "Red Forest", workers there said. read more

TALKS AND DIPLOMACY

* Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning after a meeting, the Wall Street Journal reported. But a U.S. official said intelligence suggests the symptoms were due to an environmental factor, not poisoning. read more

* The Kremlin said Joe Biden's remark that Putin "cannot remain in power" was a cause for alarm. Biden said the comment reflected his own moral outrage, not a U.S. policy shift. read more * Ukrainian President Zelenskiy urged Western nations to toughen sanctions including an oil embargo. read more

CIVILIANS

* The U.N. human rights office said 1,119 civilians had been killed and 1,790 wounded since Russia began its attack.

* Nearly 5,000 people, including about 210 children, have been killed in besieged Mariupol, a spokesman for its mayor said. read more

ECONOMY

* Russia said it would not supply gas to Europe for free as it worked out methods for accepting payments for its gas exports in roubles. G7 nations refused the demand. read more

* U.S. and German officials are due to meet in Berlin this week with energy industry executives to discuss ways to boost alternative supplies for Germany.

* Russia's invasion has so far cost Ukraine $564.9 billion in terms of damage to infrastructure, lost economic growth and other factors, Economy Minister Svyrydenko said.

QUOTES

* "We are not trading people, land or sovereignty," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba said of the talks in Turkey.

* "We have destroyed the myth of the invincible Russian army," Kyiv Mayor Klitschko said.

