Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Oleg Khodyrev, 29, installs new windows in an apartment destroyed by Russia's attacks on Irpin, outside Kyiv, Ukraine June 2, 2022. REUTERS/Edgar Su

June 4 (Reuters) - Ukraine said it clawed back a chunk of the industrial centre of Sievierodonetsk, appearing to stymie a Russian drive to capture the ruined city, the focus of Moscow’s offensive to take the eastern Donbas region. read more

FIGHTING

* Russia has reinforced its troops and used artillery to conduct "assault operations" in Sievierodonetsk, but Russian forces retreated after failed attempts to advance in the nearby town of Bakhmut, Ukraine's military said.

* In the southern region of Odesa region, a missile hit an agricultural storage unit, wounding two people, the regional administration's spokesman wrote on Telegram.

* Russia will continue its military operation in Ukraine until all its goals have been achieved, said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

* Prosecutors investigating war crimes cases in Ukraine are examining allegations of the forcible deportation of children to Russia since the invasion as they seek to build a genocide indictment, the country’s top prosecutor told Reuters. read more

* Two Reuters journalists were injured and a driver killed on Friday after the vehicle they were in came under fire while heading to Sievierodonetsk. read more

ECONOMY AND DIPLOMACY

* Putin denied Russia was preventing Ukrainian ports from exporting grain, saying the best solution would be to ship it through Belarus if sanctions on that country were lifted. read more

* Turkey expects progress on a plan to unlock grain exports from Ukraine's Black Sea ports when Russia's foreign minister visits next week, a senior Turkish official said. read more

* The EU blacklisted Russian military commanders who it said led troops involved in atrocities in Ukraine, calling them the "butchers" of Bucha and Mariupol. read more

* Russia accused Germany of throwing European security into imbalance by "remilitarizing", as Berlin shores up its military spending. read more * Russia's Foreign Ministry said it was summoning the heads of U.S. media outlets in Moscow on Monday to notify them of tough measures in response to U.S. restrictions against Russian media. read more

Compiled by Cynthia Osterman and William Mallard

