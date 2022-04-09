Ukraine says 10 humanitarian corridors agreed for Saturday

Local residents hold hands as they sit on a bench near the destroyed building of a theatre during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 7, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

April 9 (Reuters) - Ten humanitarian corridors to evacuate people from Ukraine's besieged regions have been agreed for Saturday, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

The planned corridors include one for people evacuating by private transport from the city of Mariupol, Vereshchuk said.

Reporting in Kyiv by Pavel Polityuk; Writing in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Robert Birsel

