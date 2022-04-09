1 minute read
Ukraine says 10 humanitarian corridors agreed for Saturday
April 9 (Reuters) - Ten humanitarian corridors to evacuate people from Ukraine's besieged regions have been agreed for Saturday, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
The planned corridors include one for people evacuating by private transport from the city of Mariupol, Vereshchuk said.
