Ukraine says 13,000 alleged Russian war crimes being probed

A local resident sits in a courtyard near a block of flats heavily damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine May 20, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

WASHINGTON, May 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said there were about 13,000 cases of Russian alleged war crimes being probed as of Monday.

"As of this day, we have more than 13,000 cases (being probed) only about war crimes," Venediktova said in an interview to the Washington Post.

Kyiv has accused Russia of atrocities and brutality against civilians during Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Russia has denied targeting civilians or involvement in war crimes while it carries out what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.