Ukraine says 2,557 people evacuated on Thursday

People board an evacuation train at a station, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine, April 12, 2022. REUTERS/Igor Tkachenko/File Photo

April 15 (Reuters) - A total of 2,557 people were evacuated from Ukrainian cities through humanitarian corridors on Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

Of that, 289 people evacuated from the besieged southern port of Mariupol by their own transport, Vereshchuk said in social media post.

