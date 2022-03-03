Ukraine says 34 civilians killed in Kharkiv region, no water or power in Mariupol city

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at the Kharkiv National University building, which city officials said was damaged by recent shelling, in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 2, 2022. REUTERS/Oleksandr Lapshyn

LVIV, Ukraine, March 3 (Reuters) - Russian shelling and attacks on civilian populations killed 34 civilians in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region in the past 24 hours between March 2-3, the emergency services said on Thursday.

Separately, the governor of the Ukraine-controlled eastern Donetsk region said the port city of Mariupol, one of the first targets of the Russian invasion, was without electricity or water supplies.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Natalia Zinets and Matthias Williams; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.