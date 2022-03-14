1 minute read
Ukraine says 4,000 people evacuated from front-line cities on Monday
March 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine was able to evacuate more than 4,000 people from front-line cities on Monday via seven humanitarian corridors, deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a video statement.
She said three other humanitarian corridors did not operate successfully and she accused Russian forces of firing on civilians who were evacuating in the Kyiv region.
Russia has repeatedly denied firing on civilians.
Writing by Conor Humphries in Dublin Editing by Chris Reese
