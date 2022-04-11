1 minute read
Ukraine says 4,354 people evacuated via humanitarian corridors on Monday
KYIV, April 11 (Reuters) - A total of 4,354 people were evacuated from Ukrainian cities through humanitarian corridors on Monday, including 556 from Mariupol, Ukraine's deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a post on the Telegram messaging service.
Writing by Conor Humphries; editing by Jonathan Oatis
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.