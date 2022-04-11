Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Ukraine says 4,354 people evacuated via humanitarian corridors on Monday

1 minute read

Service members of pro-Russian troops inspect streets during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 7, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File Photo

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

KYIV, April 11 (Reuters) - A total of 4,354 people were evacuated from Ukrainian cities through humanitarian corridors on Monday, including 556 from Mariupol, Ukraine's deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a post on the Telegram messaging service.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Writing by Conor Humphries; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.