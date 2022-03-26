1 minute read
Ukraine says 5,208 people were evacuated from cities on Saturday
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
March 26 (Reuters) - A total of 5,208 people were evacuated from Ukrainian cities through humanitarian corridors on Saturday, a senior official said, fewer than the 7,331 who managed to escape the previous day.
Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office, said in an online post that 4,331 people had left the besieged city of Mariupol.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Daniel Wallis
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.