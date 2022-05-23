1 minute read
Ukraine says 87 were killed in Russian air strike last week
DAVOS, May 23 (Reuters) - Eighty seven people were killed in a Russian air strike on the village of Desna last Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday during a speech to global business leaders at Davos.
Ukrainian authorities last week had said that eight people were killed in the strike on Desna, located in the northern Ukrainian region of Chernihiv. read more
Reuters could not immediately verify the new toll.
Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Conor Humphries
