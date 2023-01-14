Ukraine says apartment block in Dnipro badly damaged in Russian missile attack















KYIV, Jan 14 (Reuters) - An apartment block in the east-central Ukrainian city of Dnipro was badly damaged in a Russian missile attack on Saturday and people were trapped under the rubble, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office.

"They (Russians) are just inhumans. At least one stairwell is gone. Under the rubble there are people who were at home for the holiday," he said.

Reporting by Olena Harmash and Pavel Polityuk; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Mark Heinrich











