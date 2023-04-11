Ukraine says Blinken reaffirmed 'ironclad' US support in phone call















KYIV, April 11 (Reuters) - Ukraine's foreign minister said on Tuesday that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken assured him in a phone call that Washington still backed Kyiv's effort to win the war with Russia and rejected attempts to cast doubt on its military capacity.

The minister, Dmytro Kuleba, made the comment after a recent Washington Post report detailed a downbeat assessment by U.S. intelligence officials of Kyiv's potential to retake significant portions of Russian-occupied territory.

"During our call today, (Blinken) reaffirmed the ironclad U.S. support and vehemently rejected any attempts to cast doubt on Ukraine's capacity to win on the battlefield," he tweeted.

"The U.S. remains Ukraine's trustworthy partner, focused on advancing our victory and securing a just peace."

Ukraine's military is widely expected to mount a counteroffensive in coming weeks against Russian forces.

Reporting by Dan Peleschuk, Editing by William Maclean











