1 minute read
Ukraine says evacuation from Sievierodonetsk chemical plant 'impossible'
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
KYIV, June 17 (Reuters) - The evacuation of 568 civilians sheltering in bunkers under the Azot chemical plant in the embattled city of Sievierodonetsk is currently impossible due to shelling and heavy fighting, the governor of Ukraine's Luhansk region said on Friday.
In a post on Telegram messenger, he said there were 38 children taking shelter in the bunkers at the chemical plant.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Max Hunder Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Mark Potter
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.