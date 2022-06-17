Ukraine says evacuation from Sievierodonetsk chemical plant 'impossible'

Smoke rises after a military strike on a compound of Sievierodonetsk's Azot Chemical Plant, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, Lysychansk, Luhansk region, Ukraine June 10, 2022. REUTERS/Oleksandr Ratushniak

KYIV, June 17 (Reuters) - The evacuation of 568 civilians sheltering in bunkers under the Azot chemical plant in the embattled city of Sievierodonetsk is currently impossible due to shelling and heavy fighting, the governor of Ukraine's Luhansk region said on Friday.

In a post on Telegram messenger, he said there were 38 children taking shelter in the bunkers at the chemical plant.

Reporting by Max Hunder Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Mark Potter

