Ukraine says five killed in shelling in city of Mykolaiv

A view of the Ukrainian Mykolaiv international airport destroyed following shelling, amid Russia's invasion on Ukraine, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, April 8, 2022. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

LONDON, April 15 (Reuters) - Five people were killed by shelling in the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv on Friday and cluster munitions were used, Vitaliy Kim, the governor of Mykolaiv region, said on Telegram on Friday.

Reuters could not independently verify the statement. Russia denies targeting civilian areas in Ukraine.

