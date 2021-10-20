Ukraine says has enough gas for winter, sees no re-export

The head of Ukraine's state energy company Naftogaz Yuriy Vitrenko addresses the media during a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine October 18, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KYIV, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine has enough gas in reserve to get through the winter period and expects that foreign companies would not re-export the gas they keep in Ukrainian underground storage, the head of Ukraine's energy firm Naftogaz said on Wednesday.

Ukraine traditionally pumps natural gas in its storage from spring to summer and uses it in winter.

During the last several years Kyiv has also promoted its storage for foreign companies which import gas from Russia while keep it in Ukraine for future supplies to European consumers.

Ukraine collects around 19 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas in storage and up to 3 bcm belongs to foreign companies, according to Naftogaz and the state-run gas transmission operator.

"Gas that belongs to non-residents does not mean that it cannot be used (domestically) during the heating season," Yuriy Vitrenko told reporters.

"At the moment the wholesale market gas prices in Ukraine are higher than in Europe and therefore it is profitable to sell gas in Ukraine. We do not expect this gas (of non-residents) to be re-exported," he said.

Some Ukrainian politicians say that a high gas demand in Europe will force foreign companies to re-export all its gas from Ukrainian storage, leaving the former Soviet republic without fuel in winter.

Ukraine consumes around 30 bcm of gas while it produces 20 bcm, covering the gap with imports from Europe.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.