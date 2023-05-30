Ukraine says it destroyed more than 20 drones in Russia-launched attack on Kyiv















May 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine air defence forces destroyed more than 20 drones in Russia-launched overnight air attacks on Kyiv, the military administration of the Ukrainian capital said early on Tuesday.

Calling it a "massive" attack launched in several waves, Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv's military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app that Russia conducted the assault using Iranian-made Shahed drones only.

It was the third attack on the city in 24 hours. It was not immediately known how many drones Russia launched.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Himani Sarkar











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.