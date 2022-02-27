1 minute read
Ukraine says it downed missile launched by Russian bomber flying over Belarus
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
KYIV, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces have downed a cruise missile that was launched by a Russian Tu-22 strategic bomber from the territory of Belarus, Valery Zaluzhny, the chief commander of the armed forces, said on Sunday.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Jan Harvey
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.