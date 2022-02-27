Ukraine says it downed missile launched by Russian bomber flying over Belarus

KYIV, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces have downed a cruise missile that was launched by a Russian Tu-22 strategic bomber from the territory of Belarus, Valery Zaluzhny, the chief commander of the armed forces, said on Sunday.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Jan Harvey

