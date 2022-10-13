Ukraine says it has only 10% of what it needs for air defences















KYIV, Oct 13 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday said on Thursday Ukraine has only about 10% of what it needs for its air defences and ruled out diplomatic contacts with Russia.

He said in a question-and-answer session with the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Europe's leading human rights watchdog, that diplomacy was not possible with leaders who do not respect international law.

Reporting by Max Hunder, Editing by Timothy Heritage











