Ukraine says it has repelled Russian attacks in Luhansk region















KYIV, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces have repelled some Russian attacks in the eastern region of Luhansk but the situation there remains difficult, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office said on Wednesday.

Russia said earlier on Wednesday that its troops had broken through two fortified lines of Ukrainian defences on the eastern front. The Russian Defence Ministry said Ukrainian forces had retreated in the face of Russian attacks in the Luhansk region.

Zelenskiy's office made no mention of any retreats in its report on the fighting in eastern Ukraine.

"Over the past day, units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine repelled attacks by the (Russian) occupiers in the Nevskyi, Kreminna and Bilohorivka districts," it said.

It said Russian forces had shelled a number of other communities in the region, and added: "The situation in the region remains difficult."

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.