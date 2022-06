Ukraine says it hit Russian naval tugboat with missiles

KYIV, June 17 (Reuters) - Ukrainian missiles on Friday hit a Russian naval tugboat transporting soldiers, weapons, and ammunition to the Russian-occupied Zmiinyi island south of the Odesa region, the local Ukrainian governor said.

Odesa region governor Maksym Marchenko named the tugboat as the Vasiliy Beg.

Reporting by Max Hunder Editing by Mark Heinrich

