Ukraine says it hit Russian tugboat with two Harpoon missiles

KYIV, June 17 (Reuters) - Ukraine's armed forces said they struck the Russian navy's Vasiliy Bekh tugboat in the Black Sea with two Harpoon missiles on Friday, the first time Ukraine has said it hit a Russian vessel with the Western-supplied anti-ship rockets.

Ukraine's Armed Forces Strategic Communications Directorate published the information on the Telegram app, alongside a video purporting to show the strike from the air.

Reuters could not independently verify the footage.

Max Hunder

