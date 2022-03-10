1 minute read
Ukraine says it is opening seven 'humanitarian corridors' on Thursday
LVIV, Ukraine, March 10 (Reuters) - Ukraine is opening seven "humanitarian corridors" on Thursday for civilians to leave cities besieged by Russian forces, including the southern port of Mariupol, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
Evacuees have already started leaving the northeastern city of Sumy under a local ceasefire, the regional governor said.
Reporting by Pavel Poityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage
