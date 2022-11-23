Ukraine says it shot down 51 of 67 Russian cruise missiles on Weds















Nov 23 (Reuters) - Ukrainian defence forces shot down 51 of the 67 Russian cruise missiles that were launched on Wednesday, the country's top general said, after strikes that knocked out power-generating facilities.

Commander in chief Valeriy Zaluzhniy, writing on Telegram, said 30 missiles had been launched at Kyiv alone, adding that 20 were downed.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.