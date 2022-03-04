1 minute read
Ukraine says it will not share details of any Russia talks in advance
LVIV, Ukraine March 4 (Reuters) - Ukraine will not share details on the timing or location of any talks with Russia in advance, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said in a video broadcast on Friday.
On Thursday, negotiators said a third round of ceasefire talks could take place early next week.
Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Mark Heinrich
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.