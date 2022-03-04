Ukraine says it will not share details of any Russia talks in advance

Ukrainian and Russian flags are seen on a table before the talks between officials of the two countries in the Brest region, Belarus March 3, 2022. Maxim Guchek/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS

LVIV, Ukraine March 4 (Reuters) - Ukraine will not share details on the timing or location of any talks with Russia in advance, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said in a video broadcast on Friday.

On Thursday, negotiators said a third round of ceasefire talks could take place early next week.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Mark Heinrich

