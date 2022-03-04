Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Ukraine says it will not share details of any Russia talks in advance

1 minute read

Ukrainian and Russian flags are seen on a table before the talks between officials of the two countries in the Brest region, Belarus March 3, 2022. Maxim Guchek/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

LVIV, Ukraine March 4 (Reuters) - Ukraine will not share details on the timing or location of any talks with Russia in advance, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said in a video broadcast on Friday.

On Thursday, negotiators said a third round of ceasefire talks could take place early next week.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters