Ukraine says its need for more weapons crucial, since Russia plans escalation

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses Ukrainian people on the New Year eve, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released December 31, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Jan 10 (Reuters) - The need for the West to supply Ukraine with an increased number of modern weapons is critical because Russia is gathering forces for another escalation, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday.

"The free world has everything necessary to stop Russian aggression and bring about a historic defeat for the terrorist state," he said in a video address.

