Ukraine says it's time to implement some sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba attends a news briefing following talks with his counterparts from the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Austria in Kyiv, Ukraine February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/Pool

MOSCOW, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday said that it was time for the West to implement at least part of the sanctions it has prepared against Russia.

"Russia has to be stopped right now. We see how events are unfolding," Kuleba said.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Maria Tsvetkova Writing by Mark Trevelyan Editing by David Goodman

