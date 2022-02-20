1 minute read
Ukraine says it's time to implement some sanctions against Russia
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MOSCOW, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday said that it was time for the West to implement at least part of the sanctions it has prepared against Russia.
"Russia has to be stopped right now. We see how events are unfolding," Kuleba said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Maria Tsvetkova Writing by Mark Trevelyan Editing by David Goodman
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.