Ukraine says at least 3 killed in shelling of eastern cities on Friday morning
LVIV, Ukraine March 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine's state emergency service said a multi-storey teaching building was shelled on Friday morning in the eastern city of Kharkiv, killing one person, wounding 11 and trapping one person in the rubble.
Shells also hit the eastern city of Kramatorsk on Friday, killing two people and wounding six, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in an online post.
Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Jason Neely
