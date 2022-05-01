Ukraine says Mariupol evacuation possible on Sunday

Civilians who left the area near Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol walk accompanied by UN staff at a temporary accommodation centre during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the village of Bezimenne in the Donetsk Region, Ukraine May 1, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

May 1 (Reuters) - An evacuation of civilians from Ukraine's mostly Russian-controlled southeastern port city of Mariupol could be possible on Sunday, local officials said.

Mariupol's city council and the local governor told residents who wished to leave for the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia to gather at an evacuation point in Mariupol at 4 p.m. local time (1300 GMT).

Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

