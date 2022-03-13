1 minute read
Ukraine says more than 5,550 people evacuated from front-line cities
March 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine was able to evacuate more than 5,550 people from front-line cities on Sunday via nine humanitarian corridors, deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a video statement.
She said 3,950 were evacuated from towns and cities in the Kyiv region.
Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Andrew Heavens
