Ukraine says negotiators discuss security guarantees, ceasefire to solve humanitarian issues

Deputy heads of Ukraine's Presidential Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko and Ukraine's presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak wait for the beginning of talks with the Russian delegation, as Russia?s attack on Ukraine continues, in Istanbul, Turkey March 29, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

LVIV, Ukraine, March 29 (Reuters) - Security guarantees and organising a ceasefire to resolve humanitarian problems were being discussed at talks in Turkey between Ukraine and Russia on Tuesday, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

"Intensive consultations are underway right now on some important issues, the most important of which is agreement on international security guarantees for Ukraine, because with this agreement we will be able to end the war as Ukraine needs," said political adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on national television.

"The second issue is a ceasefire to solve all the humanitarian problems that have accumulated," he said.

He said another problem was the "escalation of the war" including what he said, without giving details, was the "violation of the rules of war".

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.