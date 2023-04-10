Ukraine says only 1,800 civilians still living in 'ruins' of Avdiivka















KYIV, April 10 (Reuters) - The civilian population of the embattled eastern Ukrainian city of Avdiivka has dwindled to 1,800 people from 32,000 before the war, as Russian forces bear down on the city to try to capture it, the local governor said on Monday.

Avdiivka has been one of the main targets of a Russian winter offensive that Moscow hoped would reinvigorate its Feb. 2022 invasion and which has only been able to make small territorial advances in the east.

"The Russians have turned Avdiivka into a total ruin," said Pavlo Kyrylenko, Donetsk's regional governor.

He said the city was hit by an air strike on Monday that destroyed a multi-storey building.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties as all the residents of the building evacuated in time," he said. "In total, around 1,800 people remain in Avdiivka, all of whom risk their lives every day."

In a separate statement, the Ukrainian General Staff said Russian forces were continuing to mount offensive operations around Avdiivka, but were suffering heavy losses in both manpower and equipment.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Christina Fincher











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.