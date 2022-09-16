Ukraine says over 1,000 people tortured, killed in Russia-occupied areas -Interfax

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Ukraine parliament's human rights commissioner on Friday said more than 1,000 people had been tortured and killed in Russian-occupied areas of Kharkiv region, Interfax news agency said.

Dmytro Lubinets also said that in the coming days Ukrainian authorities would release the exact number of people found at a mass burial site in the city of Izium, the agency added.

Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chris Reese

