Ukraine says over 11,000 Russian troops killed in war
LVIV, March 6 (Reuters) - More than 11,000 Russian troops have been killed since Moscow launched an invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, the Ukrainian armed forces' general staff said on Sunday.
A day earlier, it put Russian casualties at over 10,000. It did not report Ukrainian casualties.
Reporting by Natalia Zinets;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle
