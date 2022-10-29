Ukraine says Russia grain move requires strong international response

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a joint news briefing with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (not seen), as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 25, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/File Photo

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Russia's suspension of a Black Sea grain export deal requires a strong international response from the United Nations and the Group of 20 major economies, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday.

In a video address, he accused Russia of trying to create an artificial famine in Africa, the Middle East and South Asia.

Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chris Reese

