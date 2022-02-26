Skip to main content
Ukraine says Russia has closed off northwestern part of Black Sea to navigation

KYIV, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian border guards service said on Saturday Russia had closed off the northwestern part of the Black Sea to navigation.

"The presence of ships and ships in this zone will be regarded as a terrorist threat," it said in a statement.

On Friday, Ukraine said Russia had hit two commercial ships near the southern Ukrainian port of Odessa, one day after Russia began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. read more

