1 minute read
Ukraine says Russia has closed off northwestern part of Black Sea to navigation
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
KYIV, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian border guards service said on Saturday Russia had closed off the northwestern part of the Black Sea to navigation.
"The presence of ships and ships in this zone will be regarded as a terrorist threat," it said in a statement.
On Friday, Ukraine said Russia had hit two commercial ships near the southern Ukrainian port of Odessa, one day after Russia began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Catherine Evans
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.