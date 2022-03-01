Ukraine says Russia has plan to introduce Belarussian troops into the conflict

A satellite image shows ground forces equipment and a convoy, in Khilchikha, Belarus February 28, 2022. Satellite image 2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

LVIV, March 1 (Reuters) - The intelligence arm of the Ukrainian defence ministry said on Tuesday that Russia was preparing a provocation to justify the entry of Belarussian troops into the conflict.

In a post on social media, it said it had data showing there were about 300 Belarussian tanks in Belarus near the border with Ukraine.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Catherine Evans

