Ukraine says Russia is targeting railways to cut arms supply routes

The debris of a Russian missile used to attack one of the railway facilities during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, lies on the ground, in the Lviv region, Ukraine April 25, 2022. REUTERS/Pavlo Palamarchuk

April 25 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military command said on Monday that Russia was trying to bomb Ukraine's rail infrastructure in order to disrupt arms supplies from foreign countries.

"They are trying to destroy the supply routes of military-technical assistance from partner states. To do this, they focus strikes on railway junctions," the armed forces command wrote in a post on Facebook.

Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by Hugh Lawson

