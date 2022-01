Ukraine says Russia recruiting mercenaries, sending weapons to eastern Ukraine

The national flag of Ukraine flies over the town of Kramatorsk, Ukraine November 25, 2021. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KYIV, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military intelligence said on Friday that Russia was actively recruiting mercenaries and sending them for intensive training in separatist-controlled areas of eastern Ukraine.

It said in a statement that fuel, several tanks, artillery and mortars had been secretly taken to the area from Russia.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Alex Richardson

